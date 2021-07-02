New Delhi: Bharti Airtel today launched “Airtel Black”. Airtel Black will provide one plan for all plans – Mobile Services, DTH, and Fiber. Airtel Black has been dubbed as India’s first all-in-one solution for homes. Also Read - Bollywood Actress And Their Lesser Known Relationships | From Shraddha Kapoor to Katrina Kaif Watch Video

Airtel Black has one bill which will help customers get of multiple bill payment dates. There will be One Customer Care Number, Dedicated Relationship managers, and priority resolution. There is a flexibility to create customized plans on Airtel Black. Airtel Xstream Box is available at no additional cost, zero installation and service charges. Airtel Black plan starts from Rs 998 per month excluding Goods and Service Tax (GST) for Mobile and DTH. As part of the Airtel Black 998 plan, there will be two mobile connections and one DTH connection. Airtel Black’s second plan comes at Rs 1349 per month excluding GST. The Rs 1349 plan is for DTH and Mobile. There will be 3 mobile connections and 1 DTH connection. Airtel Black has a Rs 1598 per month plan excluding GST. The plan is for Fiber and mobile. There will be 2 mobile connections and 1 fiber connection. Airtel Black has “all in one” plan at Rs 2099 per month excluding GST. There will be 3 mobile connection, 1 fiber connection and 1 DTH connection.