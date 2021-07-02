New Delhi: Bharti Airtel today launched “Airtel Black”. Airtel Black will provide one plan for all plans – Mobile Services, DTH, and Fiber. Airtel Black has been dubbed as India’s first all-in-one solution for homes. Also Read - Bollywood Actress And Their Lesser Known Relationships | From Shraddha Kapoor to Katrina Kaif Watch Video
- Airtel Black has one bill which will help customers get of multiple bill payment dates.
- There will be One Customer Care Number, Dedicated Relationship managers, and priority resolution.
- There is a flexibility to create customized plans on Airtel Black.
- Airtel Xstream Box is available at no additional cost, zero installation and service charges.
- Airtel Black plan starts from Rs 998 per month excluding Goods and Service Tax (GST) for Mobile and DTH.
- As part of the Airtel Black 998 plan, there will be two mobile connections and one DTH connection.
- Airtel Black’s second plan comes at Rs 1349 per month excluding GST.
- The Rs 1349 plan is for DTH and Mobile. There will be 3 mobile connections and 1 DTH connection.
- Airtel Black has a Rs 1598 per month plan excluding GST.
- The plan is for Fiber and mobile. There will be 2 mobile connections and 1 fiber connection.
- Airtel Black has “all in one” plan at Rs 2099 per month excluding GST.
- There will be 3 mobile connection, 1 fiber connection and 1 DTH connection.