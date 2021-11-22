New Delhi: In a pinch to Airtel users’ pocket, the telecom service provider has decided to hike its prepaid tariffs by 20 per cent to 25 per cent. The new tariffs will be effective from November 26. “Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provided a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially health business model,” Airtel said in a statement.

“Therefore, as a first step, we are taking the lead in rebalancing our tariffs during the month of November. Accordingly our new tariffs as indicated below will come into effect from November 26, 2021,” Airtel said.

Airtel Recharge Plan 2021

The Rs 79 plan with a validity of 28 days will cost you Rs 99. Rs 99 pack will provide 50 per cent more talk time. There will be 200 MB data and 1 paise per second voice tariff.

The Rs 149 plan with a validity of 28 days will be increased to Rs 179. Rs 179 pack will offer unlimited calling, 100 sms per day, and 2 GB data.

The Rs 219 plan with a validity of 28 days will go up to Rs 265. Rs 265 pack will offer unlimited calling, 100 sms per day and 1 GB data.

Rs 249 plan will be increased to Rs 299, and Rs 298 plan will cost you Rs 359.

The Rs 399 plan with a validity of 46 days will be Rs 479.

The Rs 449 plan will cost cost you Rs 549.

The Rs 379 plan will be increased to Rs 455.

The Rs 598 plan will cost you Rs 719.

The Rs 698 plan will be increased to Rs 839.

Annual plans of Rs 1498 and Rs 2498 will cost you Rs 1799 and Rs 2999 respectively.

For data top-ups, Rs 48, Rs 98, and Rs 251 plan will cost you Rs 58, Rs 118, and Rs 301 respectively, the Airtel statement reads.