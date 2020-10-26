New Delhi: In a significant development, Bharti Airtel, India’s largest integrated telecommunications company on Monday announced its entry into the fast-growing cloud communications market with the launch of Airtel IQ. Also Read - Fake Melania? New Photo of US First Lady Sparks 'Body Double' Conspiracy Theories

Airtel IQ is a cloud-based Omni-channel communications platform that will enable brands to deepen engagement with customers through timely and secure communication delivered over the cloud. It will help companies such as Swiggy, Urban Company, Justdial, Rapido, Havells among others to carry seamless communication.

Airtel IQ has been fully developed by Airtel's in-house engineering teams and highlights the company's growing digital prowess to deliver world-class solutions. Natively integrated into telco grade infrastructure and architected by top digital talent, Airtel IQ is robust, secure, cost-efficient and intuitive.

Many of India’s biggest companies such as Swiggy, Justdial, Urban Company, Havells, Dr. Lal Path Labs and Rapido have signed up as customers for Airtel IQ during the beta phase itself.