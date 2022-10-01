Airtel 5G service: Bharti Airtel is launching 5G telecom services in eight cities, including four metros, and will progressively cover the entire country by March 2024 its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said. Speaking at the IMC 2022, he said the nation’s oldest private telecom operator is launching 5G mobile services in eight major cities and will cover most parts by March 2023 and the entire country by March 2024. Reliance Jio, however is looking to reach PAN-India with its 5G network by December 2023. “I make a promise to deliver 5G to every town, every taluka by December 2023,” Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.Also Read - India Enters New Era of Technology As PM Modi Launches 5G Services; Tariffs, Availability And More

AIRTEL LAUNCHES 5G SERVICES IN THESE 8 CITIES

Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru Gurugram Noida Hyderabad Chennai Kolkata

WILL YOU NEED AIRTEL 5G SIM?

Airtel users who are currently using the 4G SIM of the telco don't need to upgrade. However, legacy network users will have to get a new 4G SIM which will also be able to support 5G network connectivity. You also need a 5G phone to go with it.

Airtel is launching 5G NSA (non-standalone) network, while Jio is going for 5G SA.

PM MODI LAUNCHES 5G SERVICES IN INDIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 exhibition ahead of the formal launch of 5G mobile telephony services in India.

After inaugurating the exhibition, he went around pavilions set up by different telecom operators and technology providers to get a first-hand experience of what 5G can do.

He started with Reliance Jio’s stalls, where he witnessed the ‘True 5G’ devices displayed and experienced the use case through Jio Glass.