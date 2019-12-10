New Delhi: In an interesting development, Airtel on Tuesday became India’s first telecom operator to launch Wi-fi calling support. Launched in Delhi, the ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling,’ as the name suggests, will allow users to make calls over a Wi-Fi network just like a regular voice call.

Additionally, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling, also called ‘VoWiFi,’ doesn’t require a separate app and can instead be used on all compatible phones simply by enabling the Wi-Fi calling option.

Here’s what you need to know about it:

Availability: The facility is currently available to all Airtel customers in Delhi-NCR. In terms of broadband connectivity, however, for now, it is only compatible with Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband. The company says it is in talks with other broadband companies to add support for other broadband services, and smartphone makers as well.

Phones compatibility: The following phones are compatible with VoWiFi

Apple: iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

OnePlus: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s

Xiaomi: Poco F2, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

How to use VoWiFi: For this, users have to enable the Wi-Fi calling feature and upgrade it to the latest software build. For best results, VoLTE should be turned on. Additionally, a five-minute Wi-Fi call will consume less than five MB data. Also, if the connection to Wi-Fi network goes off, the call can be smoothly transferred to VoLTE.

Other benefits: There is no need to purchase a new sim to use Airtel Wi-Fi calling; calls can be made from any area with Wi-Fi connectivity. There is also no need to opt for a new plan or pay anything extra in order to use this service. Additionally, the receiver doesn’t need to enable Wi-Fi calling on his phone. An Airtel Wi-Fi call can also be made to any other network just a like a regular voice call.

The Wi-Fi calls can be made on roaming too but international calling, for now, is not allowed.