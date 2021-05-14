New Delhi: As part of its growing digital services, Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday launched a digital platform — DigiGold — for customers to make investments in gold, in partnership with digital gold provider SafeGold. Also Read - Days After 26 Fatalities, 15 More Covid Patients Die at Goa Hospital During 'Dark Hours of 2-6 AM'

With DigiGold, Airtel Payments Bank's savings account customers can invest in 24K gold using the Airtel Thanks app. Customers can also gift DigiGold to their family and friends, who have a savings account with the Airtel Payments Bank.

"DigiGold is the latest addition to our neo-banking proposition of simple, secure, and value-driven products," bank Chief Operating Officer, Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer said in a statement.

“Our customers can now invest in gold through a seamless digital journey on our app. We also plan to introduce Systematic Investment Plans to enable customers to invest regularly,” he added.

The gold purchased by customers is stored securely by SafeGold at no additional cost and can be sold through the Airtel Thanks app at any time in a matter of few clicks.

There is no minimum investment value requirement and customers can start with as low as one rupee.

SafeGold offers customers 24K gold ascribing to international quality standards. It combines the convenience and speed of the internet with the safety of a SEBI registered Trustee and more security than traditional gold purchases.