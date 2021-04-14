New Delhi: Airtel payments bank is offering a new savings account that provides lucrative benefits to its customers. Airtel payments bank’s newly announced savings account is known as ‘Rewards123’ Digital Savings Account. Airtel payments bank’s ‘Rewards123’ Digital Savings Account provides cashback, shopping rewards, and payment benefits. Also Read - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021: Playing XI, Chennai Weather and Pitch Report

Airtel payments bank customers will get assured cashback rewards of Rs 960 annually on payment of Rs 299.

Apart from this, Airtel payments bank customers will get "loan money benefits". Under this Airtel payments bank customers will receive 1 per cent cashback on loading Rs 1000 or more via UPI (maximum cashback of Rs 10 per month).

Airtel payments bank customers will get shopping rewards. Under this, 2 per cent cashback on expenditure of Rs 1000 or more using your platinum debit card (maximum cashback Rs 40 per month).

Airtel payments bank customers will get payment benefits. Under this, Airtel payments bank customers will get flat Rs 30 cashback on your choice of payment for prepaid, postpaid, DTH, Landmine or Broadband.

Airtel payments bank customers will be able to avail cashback on payments for prepaid, and post-paid recharges, DTH, Broadband, landline bill payments.