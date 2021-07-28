New Delhi: Airtel has revised its prepaid recharge plans for the customers. The development comes days after the announcement of new postpaid plans for retail and corporate customers by the Telecom major. In the latest revision of prepaid tariff, Airtel has discontinued its Rs 49 entry level Prepaid recharge, as per an IANS report.Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 7, July 29: All You Need to Know

Airtel Recharge Plan 2021 Offer for Prepaid, Postpaid