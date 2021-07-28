New Delhi: Airtel has revised its prepaid recharge plans for the customers. The development comes days after the announcement of new postpaid plans for retail and corporate customers by the Telecom major. In the latest revision of prepaid tariff, Airtel has discontinued its Rs 49 entry level Prepaid recharge, as per an IANS report.Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 7, July 29: All You Need to Know
Airtel Recharge Plan 2021 Offer for Prepaid, Postpaid
- Airtel’s prepaid packs will now start from the Rs 79 Smart Recharge. This offers up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data, the IANS report says.
- This change is in line with the Company’s focus on offering superior connectivity solutions.
- Airtel customers on entry level recharges can now stay connected for longer without worrying about their account balance.
- The revision will be effective from July 29, 2021, as per IANS report.
- Last week, Bharti Airtel had announced new postpaid plans for retail and corporate customers.
- For retail users the cost of the Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 399 per month, up to Rs 1,599, and for corporate customers plans start at Rs 299 per month up to Rs 1,599, according to IANS.
- The company discontinued its Rs 749 Family Postpaid Plan for new customers and started offering Rs 999 as the only Family Postpaid Plan with enhanced data benefits, IANS reported.
- Customers are also allowed add a connection to any Airtel Postpaid plan at just Rs 299 per sim and get 30 GB additional data (10 GB earlier), unlimited calling and other benefits.