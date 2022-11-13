Airtel Is Affordable Again! Rs 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 3GB Data, 30 Days Validity Launched

Airtel users can now rejoice as the telecommunications service provider has brought back the affordable Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan and that too with additional data and validity days.

Airtel brings back Rs 199 Prepaid recharge plan with additional benefits.

Airtel Recharge Gets Cheaper: Airtel users can now rejoice as the telecommunications service provider has brought back the affordable Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan and that too with additional data and validity days. Prior to the tariff hikes of 2021, the Rs. 199 recharge included 1GB of daily data and 24 days of validity for the users. Airtel later changed it to 1.5GB of daily data with the same validity. Now, the Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 3GB of total data and has an increased validity of 30 days. There are also a couple of additional benefits included in this prepaid recharge plan.

HERE ARE ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WITH THE PLAN:

The new Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan includes 3GB of total data and has a validity of 30 days.

Customers will be charged 50 paise per MB post daily data quota completion.

This plan also provides unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls.

Airtel has set a limit of 300 SMS for the entire validity period, with a cap of using maximum 100 free SMS per day. Post this limit, Re 1 will be charged per local SMS and Rs. 1.5 will be charged per STD SMS.

It also includes a free subscription to Wynk Music and allows users to set up Hellotunes for free.

AIRTEL 5G WILL WORK ON EXISTING 4G PLANS

Airtel has also started rolling out 5G services in India in a phased manner. The telecom provider recently revealed that Airtel 5G customers in India have crossed the 1 million-mark. This service is currently available to a limited number of users in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

Customers with 5G-compatible smartphones can use Airtel 5G in these areas. They are not required to upgrade their SIM card. Airtel has reassured users that the 4G Airtel SIM card is 5G-enabled. Airtel 5G will work on the existing 4G plans until a wider rollout.