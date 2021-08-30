Mumbai: Airtel share price today surged on the back of the company’s plan to raise Rs 21,000 crore through rights issue. Bharti Airtel share price on the BSE surged 2.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 609.25 per share, as per IANS.Also Read - Rajasthan Government Announces Cash Rewards For Paralympic Medal Winners; Shooter Avani Lekhara to Get Rs 3 Crore

Airtel Share Price NSE BSE Today