New Delhi: Airtel share price today soared in the early morning trade. This has come after Bharti Airtel on Monday morning announced revision of recharge plan tariffs. The Bharti Airtel shares at Sensex opened at a price of Rs 743, up from previous close of Rs 714.20, according to data on BSE India website. On NSE Nifty too, Bharti Airtel had strong opening at Rs 740, up from previous close of Rs 714.35, the data on NSE India shows.

Earlier this morning, Bharti Airtel issued a statement saying it is revising its tariff and new rates will come into effect from November 26, 2011.

Airtel Share Price Today

You can check Airtel share price at https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/bharti-airtel-ltd/bhartiartl/532454/.

Airtel share price at NSE can be tracked at https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=BHARTIARTL .

Share Market Today

Meanwhile, BSE Sensex plunged over 400 points in early trade on Monday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance amid a weak trend in global markets and persistent foreign fund outflows. The 30-share index was trading 435.74 points or 0.73 per cent lower at 59,200.27. Similarly, the Nifty fell 129.85 points or 0.73 per cent to 17,634.95, according to PTI report.

Apart from Reliance Industries, other laggards include Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and ITC were among the gainers, the PTI said.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 372.32 points or 0.62 per cent lower at 59,636.01. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 133.85 points or 0.75 per cent to 17,764.80, the PTI said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Shanghai and Seoul were positive, according to PTI report.