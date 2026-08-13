THIS company ends all prepaid mobile plans offering 1.5 GB data per day with unlimited calls | Details here

New Delhi: In a major development, India’s leading telecom provider Bharti Airtel decided to discontinue all prepaid plans that were offering 1.5 GB data per day with an unlimited calling facility, according to information available on the company’s app. This decision will leave customers to choose from pricier plans offering higher data usage per day,
The telco withdrew five prepaid plans – Rs 299, Rs 319, Rs 579, Rs 619 and Rs 649 – leaving subscribers of the popular Rs 299 plan with pricier options to choose from. Experts say that the latest move by Airtel signals what may be an inevitable industry shift towards higher tariffs as telcos sharpen their focus on improving average revenue per user (ARPU).
In response to a question if Bharti Airtel needs to hike tariffs given that it is recording healthy growth, Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal had said when the company talks about tariff repair, it is actually about the architecture of mobile plans in place.
“Which means that for a very low level of pricing, you get unlimited data, and that means ARPU is capped. That to me is not a healthy way to operate it because if you look at it, and we have talked about this before,” Vittal said. He said every market has offerings in terms of small, medium, large to extra large and therefore, there is a need for “sensible price architecture” in mobile services.
Airtel India’s average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 5.6 per cent to Rs 264, highest in the industry, during the first quarter of the current fiscal, compared to Rs 250 a year ago. Experts said Airtel’s move could also set the stage for other telecom operators to follow suit as the industry pushes for better realisations.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.