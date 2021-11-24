New Delhi: Airtel and Vodafone Idea have hiked pre-paid recharge rates for their users. While, Airtel’s new tariffs will come into effect from November 26, Vodafone Idea’s new rates will start from November 25. So, users of these two telecom service providers must recharge today to avail the benefits of existing tariffs.Also Read - Sad! Indus River Gets Polluted With Trash, Ladakh MP Calls it 'Inhuman' | See PICS

Airtel Recharge Plan Rates

Airtel’s Rs 79 plan has a validity of 28 days and it provides 200 MB data, 1 paise per second voice tariff. The new recharge rate will be Rs 99.

The Rs 149 plan has a validity of 28 days. It offers unlimited calling, 100 sms per day and 2 GB data. The new rate will be Rs 179.

Rs 219 plan has a validity of 28 days and it offers unlimited calling, 100 sms per day and 1 GB per day data. The new rate will be Rs 265.

Airtel’s Rs 249 plan has a validity of 28 days and the new rate will be Rs 299.

The Rs 298 plan has a validity of 28 days and it will be increased to Rs 359.

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan has a validity for 56 days and the new rate wil be Rs 479.

Rs 449 plan has a validity of 56 days and it will be increased to Rs 549.

Rs 379 plan has a validity of 84 days and the new rate will be Rs 455.

Airtel’s Rs 598 plan has a validity of 84 days and the new rate will be Rs 719.

Rs 698 plan has a validity of Rs 84 days and the new rates will be Rs 839.

Rs 1498 plan has a validity of 365 days and the new rate will be Rs 1799.

Airtel’s Rs 2498 plan has a validity of 365 days. The new rate will be Rs 2999.

Airtel’s data top-ups Rs 48, Rs 98, and Rs 251 will be increased to Rs 58, Rs 118, and Rs 301.

Vodafone Idea Recharge Plan Rates