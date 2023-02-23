Home

Indian Origin Ajay Banga, Former Mastercard CEO, To Be Next World Bank President

Former Mastercard chief executive Ajay Banga has been nominated by the US to become World Bank president

New Delhi: The Biden administration on Thursday nominated Ajay Banga, the former chief executive of Mastercard, to be the next president of the World Bank.“Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history,” President Biden said in a statement. “He has spent more than three decades building and managing successful, global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies, and guiding organizations through periods of fundamental change.”

Notably, the speculation regarding the nomination picked pace since David Malpass, the current World Bank president, announced his intention to step down by the end of June. Malpass has nearly a year left in his five-year term.

Malpass ran into criticism last year for seeming, in comments at a conference, to cast doubt on the science that says the burning of fossil fuels causes global warming. He later apologized and said he had misspoken, noting that the bank routinely relies on climate science.

Banga, 63, is Indian-American and currently serving as vice chairman at equity firm General Atlantic. He was previously chief executive officer at Mastercard.

Banga has “critical experience mobilizing public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change,” said Biden in a statement. His nomination comes amid a push for development lenders to revamp and address global problems like environmental issues more effectively.

Banga, currently vice chairman at private equity firm General Atlantic, has more than 30 years of business experience, having served in various roles at Mastercard and the boards of the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods and Dow Inc. He is the first Indian-born nominee to the World Bank president role.

