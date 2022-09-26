New Delhi: India’s newest airline Akasa Air on Monday announced its entry into the eastern cities of India. With this, its tally of destinations flights has gone up to eight cities with the addition of Guwahati as the seventh and Agartala as the eighth destination. These new flights will provide seamless one-stop connectivity between Bengaluru and Agartala without changing of aircraft required at Guwahati. To further enhance connectivity in existing sectors, the airline has also announced additional daily flights on the Bengaluru-Chennai route also commencing from October 21.Also Read - Dengue Alert! Delhi Sees Surge In Cases Amid Heavy Rainfall, Tally Crosses 500 Mark

Akasa Air has been expanding its operations and will be flying along a total of 11 non-stop routes along eight cities, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, and Agartala from October 21. Further, the airline expects to cross the 300 weekly flights mark by the end of its summer schedule.

With the festive season around the corner, especially Dussehra and Durga Puja, Akasa Air's buy-on-board meal service, Cafe Akasa is offering a special festive menu celebrating the cherished flavours of the east.

Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.