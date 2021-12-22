New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed new airline ‘Akasa Air’ on Wednesday launched its brand identity while unveiling its ‘Rising A’ symbol and tagline ‘It’s your sky’. This comes months after ‘Akasa Air’ was granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation in India by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in October.Also Read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air Orders 737 MAX Airplanes From Boeing to Build Its Fleet
Akasa Air, in a tweet posted on its official Twitter account, said,”Unveiling ‘The Rising A’ of Akasa Air. Inspired by elements of the sky, The Rising A symbolises the warmth of the sun, the effortless flight of a bird, and the dependability of an aircraft wing. Always moving upwards. Always inspiring to rise.” Also Read - Boeing May Soon Get Deal For 737 Max Jets From Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air: Report
Will Akasa Air be low-cost airline, when will it takeoff, more details
- Akasa Air is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube. The holding company of the new airline is SNV Aviation Private Limited. Akasa Air also has former IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh on its board.
- The airline is planning to operate approximately 70 planes in the next four years. Airbus is in conversation with Akasa for an aircraft procurement deal, Airbus’ Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer was quoted as saying by PTI.
- The new airline is aiming to start operations by the summer of 2022, PTI reported quoting SNV Aviation Private Limited.
- The airfares for Akasa Air airline is reportedly believed to be low-cost. The airline is planning to operate as a low-cost carrier or an ultra low-cost carrier.
- Akasa has also been in discussions with US plane manufacturer Boeing to procure its B737 Max planes, multiple media reports had said two months back. Airbus’ A320 series of aircraft competes with Boeing’s B737 series of planes in the aviation market
- The proposed airline venture had applied for an NOC, AoP (air operator permit) and other permits from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It was granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation in India by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in October.
- Acquiring the NOC is the first stage. This will be followed by a security background check after which an AoP is issued. Thereafter the technical viability of the airline receives a safety clearance, a report by IANS stated.