New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed new airline 'Akasa Air' on Wednesday launched its brand identity while unveiling its 'Rising A' symbol and tagline 'It's your sky'. This comes months after 'Akasa Air' was granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation in India by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in October.

Akasa Air, in a tweet posted on its official Twitter account, said,"Unveiling 'The Rising A' of Akasa Air. Inspired by elements of the sky, The Rising A symbolises the warmth of the sun, the effortless flight of a bird, and the dependability of an aircraft wing. Always moving upwards. Always inspiring to rise."

Unveiling ‘The Rising A’ of Akasa Air Inspired by elements of the sky, The Rising A symbolises the warmth of the sun, the effortless flight of a bird, and the dependability of an aircraft wing. Always moving upwards. Always inspiring to rise. pic.twitter.com/vzMDT9gEmv — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) December 22, 2021

Will Akasa Air be low-cost airline, when will it takeoff, more details