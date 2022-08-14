New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala took the final flight to leave the earth, a week after his dream child Akasa Air hit the skies. India’s Warren Buffet died at the age of 62. Jhunjhunwala was brought dead to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, The Free Press Journal has quoted Indian Express in a report. It also quoted a doctor who said Jhunjhunwala was suffering from diabetes and a kidney ailment. As per other reports, he was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and later, discharged.Also Read - Why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Was Called 'India's Warren Buffett'

Rakesh Jhunjunwala’s last public appearance was on August 7, when Akasa Air took its inaugural flight. The ace investor held 40 per cent share in the airline company. Also Read - Investment Mantras From The Maverick: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Most Famous Quotes

“Normally a child is born in 9 months, we (Akasa Air) took 12 months. It’d have not been possible without the cooperation of Ministry of Civil Aviation”, said Jhunjhunwala during his short speech at the Mumbai airport. Also Read - What Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Net Worth?

Exactly a week later, August 14, Jhunjhunwala breathed his last.

Akasa Air has put out a heartening note condoling the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, assures that the company will “honour Mr Jhunjhunwala’s legacy”.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Jhunjhunwala’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

We at Akasa cannot thank Mr. Jhunjhunwala enough for being an early believer in us and putting his trust and faith in us to build a world-class airline. Mr. Jhunjhunwala had an invincible spirit, was deeply passionate about everything Indian and cared greatly for the well-being of our employees and customers. Akasa Air will honour Mr. Jhunjhunwala’s legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a

great airline”

The investment maverick’s life has been etched in India’s growth story. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s life, his perspectives about the low and high tides in stock market would turn will remain as golden rules for generations to come.