Akasa Air Expands Presence in Uttar Pradesh; Commences Operations from Ayodhya

New Delhi: National carrier Akasa Air has commenced the flights from Ayodhya, operating daily through flights between Pune and Ayodhya via Delhi, with no change of aircraft required. The Akasa flight on 15 February 2024 departed from Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya at 13:35hrs scheduled to arrive at Pune International Airport at 17:50hrs, with a stop at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 15:05hrs.

The flight schedule has been designed keeping in mind passenger convenience during daytime travel.

Commenting on the announcement, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are excited to launch operations from Ayodhya, a city steeped in history and spirituality. Ayodhya is set to witness a significant surge in tourism, which will further drive air travel demand in the city. Our daily flights connecting Ayodhya with two major hubs – Pune and Delhi will enhance connectivity and contribute to bolstering the economic development of the region. At Akasa Air, we are committed to offering a seamless and reliable travel experience at affordable fares, and we look forward to playing our part in the city’s growth story.”

Ayodhya, a city with immense spiritual and cultural significance, attracts tourists from across the globe. The launch of flights to Ayodhya will cater to the growing demand for air travel in the region and is in line with Akasa Air’s purpose of seamlessly connecting metros and non-metros across the country.

Commenting on the launch, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air said, “We are thrilled to bring the Akasa experience to Ayodhya, a city of profound cultural and historical importance. Since our inception, we have received immense appreciation for our distinguished and category-defining offerings including Café Akasa and Pets on Akasa, as well as our signature warm service delivered by our employees on-ground and inflight. We look forward to hosting travellers from across the country and providing them with a memorable journey onboard.”

Akasa Air has introduced multiple quality products and differentiated services to ensure an inclusive, warm and comfortable flying experience. Its brand-new fleet provides ample legroom and high comfort and comes with USB ports in a majority of aircraft, allowing passengers to charge their gadgets and devices on the go.

