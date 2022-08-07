New Delhi: The newly launched Akasa Air’s first flight tookoff on Sunday from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. This comes a month after Akasa Air, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.Also Read - Domestic Flights: Akasa Air Announces Flights On Bengaluru-Mumbai Route From August 19 | Full Schedule Here

Jhunjhunwala, who was present at the Mumbai airport, said in his speech: “I must thank you (Scindia) because people say that India has a very very bad bureaucracy but the cooperation that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has given us, it is unbelievable.”

Nowhere in the world has an airline been conceived and born in 12 months, he added. “Normally a child is born in 9 months, we took 12 months. It would not have been possible without the cooperation of the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” he noted.

The airline’s inaugural flight operated this morning. Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday virtually flagged off Akasa Air’s first commercial flight. Scindia said this indeed is a “new dawn” for the civil aviation sector in India in more ways than one.

“The sector across the world has been through a very trying time through the last decade or two. Many black swan events have turned the fate of this industry globally,” he said.

In India, this was a sector that once saw a plethora of new entrants, new entrepreneurs and new ideas. But over the past decade, it has witnessed a closure of many visionary airlines, he noted. “Therefore, I say this is a new dawn in many ways for our sector in India,” he said.

“In this new environment, I would like to welcome Akasa Air,” he said. “Akasa, too, has got a very ambitious plan in place. You plan to grow to 72 aircraft in the next five years…I am sure that every part of India will be connected by Akasa Air’s flights,” he said.

Jet Airways sends best wishes to Akasa Air

Jet Airways wished Akasa Air on its inaugural flight and said the airline was looking forward to joining the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline in the sky.

“From all of us at Jet Airways, we wish you all success @AkasaAir ! Today is your day, and your sky! Look forward to joining you there soon! 🙂,” Jet Airways said on Twitter.

From all of us at Jet Airways, we wish you all success @AkasaAir! Today is your day, and your sky! Look forward to joining you there soon! 🙂 https://t.co/JMydwP52lP — Jet Airways (@jetairways) August 7, 2022

Akasa Air is slated to begin services on the Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Mumbai and Chennai-Mumbai routes from August 13, August 19 and September 15, respectively.