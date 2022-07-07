New Delhi: Indian regulator DGCA on Thursday granted AOC (Air Operator Certificate) to Akasa Air. The airline will be an all Boeing operator with 72 737 MAX on order, one of which (737-8) is currently part of its fleet with another one expected to join soon. Akasa Air took to Twitter and wrote, “We are pleased to announce the receipt of our Air Operator Certificate (AOC). This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations.”Also Read - Serious Questions Raised On Passenger Safety Following Series Of Malfunctions On Various Airlines

Notably, Akasa is the second passenger airline to get a nod to fly this year. The new owners of Jet Airways got its licence reinstated in May. Akasa, registered as SNV Aviation, last November placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 Max planes.

