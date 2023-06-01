Akasa Air Introduces 10% ‘Monsoon Bonanza’ Discount; Here’s How To Book Ticket, Avail Offer

Home

Bookings under the sale are open for a period of one week from 0001 hours of 30 May 2023 to 23:59 hours of 5 June 2023 for travel from 1 July 2023 onwards using the code ‘Monsoon’ to avail the offer.

New Delhi: Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, today announced a special Monsoon Bonanza sale across its network, offering travellers a chance to book their upcoming travel at attractive fares. As part of the sale, the airline is offering a 10% discount on “Saver” and “Flexi” fares upon booking one-way or return flights to 16 destinations across the country.

Customers can avail discounts when booking through Akasa Air’s website – www.akasaair.com, Android & IOS app as well as through travel agents and several Online Travel Agencies (OTAs).

Akasa Air Monsoon Bonanza Booking Timings, Dates

Akasa Air operated 900 weekly flights with a published network of 35 unique routes connecting 16 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

About Akasa Air

Akasa Air is India’s newest airline, offering efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares – all in the Akasa Way.

The carrier launched its first commercial flight on 07 August 2022 to support the growing demand across India.

Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel with their pets in the cabin or carry them in cargo based on their size. Furthermore, in an endeavour to make travel inclusive, Akasa Air also recently introduced its safety instruction card in Braille for persons with visual impairment.

Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel-efficient, LEAP-1B engines. The 737 MAX family aircraft deliver superior efficiency in reducing fuel use and carbon emissions, fulfilling the airline’s promise

