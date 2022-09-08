Domestic Flights Latest Update: Akasa Air on Thursday said it will launch flight operations between Delhi and Ahmedabad from 7 October 2022 with focus on expansion in northern India. The airline said it has opened bookings for daily flights between the two destinations.Also Read - Fly From Mumbai to Ahmedabad at Just Rs 1400: Here’s How Airlines Offer Discounts To Attract Fliers

How much ticket fare?

Akasa Air said the ticket fares on the route will range from Rs 4,578. The fares on this route are at present around Rs 7,005. Notably, Akasa Air had on 7 August operated its maiden flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away on 14 August, has more than 40% shareholding in the carrier. Now, the airline is being led by CEO and founder Vinay Dube and co-founder Aditya Ghosh. Also Read - Airfare Cap on Domestic Flight Tickets Removed: Here’s What IndiGo, Vistara Plan to Offer to Passengers

It must be noted that Akasa Air completed one month of operations on 7 September and has expanded its fleet, with the fifth aircraft set to join Akasa soon. Also Read - EXPLAINED: Will Airfares Get Expensive: What Changes For Flyers From Today?

Till now, the airline has expanded its network largely in the southern part of the country. The airline currently flies to Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Akasa Air launches ‘it’s your sky’ campaign

In a related development, Akasa Air has launched its first multimedia campaign dubbed as ‘it’s your sky’ with the objective to bring alive the airline’s tagline and builds on Akasa’s brand promise of offering a warm, efficient, dependable, and affordable travel experience to all travellers.

“As a customer-centric brand that is built to deliver a people-first experience, Akasa Air is committed to offering a warm service culture that is uniquely Indian, inclusivity that makes every experience comforting, and efficiency that puts our customers and employees at the centre of everything we do and we hope that our integrated and insight-led campaign will drive this message creatively,” Belson Coutinho, co-founder and chief marketing and experience officer, Akasa Air said.

The air passengers must note that ‘It’s your sky’ is a multi-touchpoint campaign that will reach audiences through print, out of home (OOH), digital, social media including Akasa Air’s social media handles, website and app from September 1, 2022 for a period of four weeks.