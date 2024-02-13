Home

Celebrate Love In The Air: Café Akasa Has A New Gourmet Meal To Make Your Valentine’s Day Special

The highlight of this special meal is the truffle-drizzled cheesy mushroom calzone, which is served with a heart-shaped red velvet pastry and a choice of beverage.

Café Akasa, the onboard meal service of Akasa Air, is back with its second edition of the Valentine’s Day special meal. This year, they have introduced an all-new gourmet menu to celebrate the month of love. The highlight of this special meal is the truffle-drizzled cheesy mushroom calzone, which is served with a heart-shaped red velvet pastry and a choice of beverage. This delectable offering is available throughout February 2024, across the Akasa Air network, and can be conveniently prebooked on Akasa Air’s website or mobile app.

The launch of this special meal reflects Café Akasa’s commitment to providing a unique and unmatched flying experience. Whether you are traveling with your loved ones or simply believe in self-love, this delicious meal is perfect for celebrating the spirit of Valentine’s Day and creating sweet memories in the clouds throughout the month of February.

Since the launch of operations in August 2022, Akasa Air has introduced specially curated meal options that are inspired by regional specialties associated with celebrations during popular festivals and special occasions like Makar Sankranti, Holi, Eid al-Fitr, Mother’s Day, International Yoga Day, Monsoon season, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas, among others. The airline also offers a pre-selection of cakes on its regular menu for flyers who want to celebrate the birthdays of their loved ones in the skies.

As a part of Café Akasa’s refreshed menu, customers can expect an expansive choice of over 50+ meal options including healthy, fusion, festive and gourmet meals that cater to a wide array of diets and palettes.

