New Delhi: The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air will launch commercial flight operations on August 7. The airline will operate its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route using Boeing 737 Max aircraft. On July 7, the carrier received its air operator certificate (AOC) from aviation regulator DGCA. With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) giving its green light to Max planes in August 2021, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26 last year to purchase 72 Max aircraft.

How And When to Book Tickets

In a statement issued on Friday, the airline said it has begun the sale of tickets on 28 flights that will operate weekly on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7 as well as 28 flights on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13.

The carrier will launch commercial operations with two 737 Max aircraft. Boeing has delivered one Max plane and the second one's delivery is scheduled to take place later this month.

Fare And Route Details

For a 1 hour 20 minutes, Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight, one will have to spent ₹3,948

Ahmedabad-Mumbai returning flight will cost ₹3,906.

For 1 hour 15 minutes Bengaluru-Kochi flight, the fare will be ₹3,483

Return flight from Kochi to Bengaluru will cost ₹3,282

Akasa Air: Full Flight Schedule

Softer Seat Cushions, Spacious Leg Room Inside Cabin

For the comfort of flyers, the airline will provide spacious leg room, softer seat cushion and USB ports.

Akasa has also claimed that it is the first Indian airline to have introduced custom trousers and jackets, with their fabric specially made for Akasa Air (using recycled polyester fabric which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste) and comfortable sneakers for its airline in-flight crew keeping in mind ergonomics, aesthetics and comfort.