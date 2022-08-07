Domestic Flights Latest Update: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air will launch its first commercial flight operations on Sunday and it will be flagged by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Akasa Air will use the Boeing 737 Max aircraft on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh to Have 5 International Airports: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

The development comes as the airline got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

The airline's inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 10.05 AM and land in Ahmedabad at 11.25 AM on Sunday.

“The first flight of Akasa Air will be flagged off by Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier, Akasa Air had said that it will start services on Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Mumbai and Chennai-Mumbai routes from August 13, August 19 and September 15, respectively.

The airline earlier in a statement had said that it has opened ticket sales on 28 weekly flights it will be operating on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7, as well as on 28 weekly flights it will operating on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13.

After the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) gave its green light to Max planes in August 2021, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26 last year to purchase 72 Max aircraft.