Home

Business

Akasa Air To Start International Flights From THIS Date

Akasa Air To Start International Flights From THIS Date

Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube said its foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as it continues the journey towards becoming one of the world's top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade.

File Photo

Budget carrier Akasa Air Friday said it will start its international operations from March 28 with, starting with flight services to Qatari capital Doha.

Trending Now

“Starting 28 March 2024, Akasa Air will operate four non-stop flights a week, connecting Mumbai with Doha, enhancing air connectivity between Qatar and India,” an official press release from Akasa Air stated.

You may like to read

Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube said its foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as it continues the journey towards becoming one of the world’s top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade.

Currently, the airline, which started flying in August 2022, operates 23 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Akasa Air to probe Sadhvi Pragya incident

In related news, Akasa Air said it will conduct a detailed probe into the “deboarding experience” of BJP Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur at the Delhi airport. Thakur had accused the Akasa Air staff had “conspired” against her and tried to cause her loss.

The incident reportedly took place on February 15 after the BJP leader landed at the Delhi airport from Mumbai in an Akasa Air flight. Details of the alleged incident could not be immediately ascertained.

In a post on X on Friday, Thakur alleged that Akasa Air’s duty manager Imran and his associates “conspired and tried to cause loss to her.”

Tagging civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, she requested the minister to take action about the incident.

“We regret the deboarding experience that Hon’ble Member of Parliament Ms Pragya Thakur had on our flight QP1120 on February 15, 2024. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to her,” an Akasa Air spokesperson said in an official statement regarding the purported incident.

“While we will investigate the incident in detail, we take this as an opportunity to learn and to continue improving on our services,” the airline spokesperson added.

Thakur represents Bhopal constituency in Lok Sabha.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.