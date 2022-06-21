Akasa Air | New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air received its first aircraft, Boeing 737 MAX, in New Delhi today. On June 15, the company received the ceremonial keys of the aircraft in Seattle, US. In November 2021, the company had placed an order for 72 Boeing aircraft.Also Read - 2 AirAsia Planes on Delhi-Srinagar Route Return After Facing Technical Snags Mid-Air: Report

“Akasa Air today, welcomed the arrival of the first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in the presence of its leadership team,” the airline said in the statement.

“The arrival of our first aircraft is a very happy moment for all of us and marks an important milestone, bringing us closer to our vision of building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline,” said Vinay Dube, founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air.

Boeing is proud to partner with Akasa Air as they embark on their journey towards making air travel inclusive and affordable for all, said Boeing India president Salil Gupte.

“India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and offers enormous growth and productivity opportunities for the aviation industry. We are excited that the advanced 737 MAX will help Akasa Air drive efficiencies in business and operations while providing its customers with a superior flying experience,” he added.

