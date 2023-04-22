Home

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Know Shubh Muhurat And Auspicious Time To Buy Gold

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Know Shubh Muhurat And Auspicious Time To Buy Gold

The shubh muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya puja begins at 7:49 am and ends at 12:20 pm. The auspicious time to buy gold on April 22 begins at 7:49 am, and it will end at 5:48 am on April 23.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Know Shubh Muhurat And Auspicious Time To Buy Gold

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: The festival of Akshaya Tritiya and Eid ul-Fitr are being celebrated in India on the same day, April 22. In India, there is a tradition of buying gold on this auspicious day. Buying gold or silver on this Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious and for years, Indians have been following this ritual.

According to Drik Panchang, Akshaya means ‘never diminishing’. The concept signifies that the good deeds done on this day, like yajna, japa, dan and punya, would never diminish.

Akshaya Tritiya Shubh Muhurat:

The shubh muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya puja begins at 7:49 am and ends at 12:20 pm. Additionally, the Chogadiya Muhurat will start at 7:49 am and end at 9:04 am on April 22. On April 23, it begins at 7:26 am and ends at 7:47 am.

Auspicious Time to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya:

The auspicious time to buy gold on April 22 begins at 7:49 am, and it will end at 5:48 am on April 23, says Drik Panchang. On April 23, one can buy gold between 7:49 am and 5:48 am.

Akshaya Tritiya muhurat in other cities as per the Drik Panchang

07:49 AM to 12:33 PM – Pune

07:49 AM to 12:20 PM – New Delhi

07:49 AM to 12:08 PM – Chennai

07:49 AM to 12:26 PM – Jaipur

07:49 AM to 12:15 PM – Hyderabad

07:49 AM to 12:21 PM – Gurgaon

07:49 AM to 12:22 PM – Chandigarh

05:10 AM to 07:47 AM, Apr 23 – Kolkata

07:49 AM to 12:37 PM – Mumbai

07:49 AM to 12:18 PM – Bengaluru

07:49 AM to 12:38 PM – Ahmedabad

07:49 AM to 12:19 PM – Noida

Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akha Teej. It falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. The word Akshaya means never diminishing. God Vishnu, the preserver God in the Hindu Trinity, rules Akshaya Tritiya day.

