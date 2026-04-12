Home

Business

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Gold Price: What is the auspicious time to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya? Know the correct time from the Panchang, full details here

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Gold Price: What is the auspicious time to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya? Know the correct time from the Panchang, full details here

From 10.49 AM, people can start purchasing gold, silver, jewelry, cars, motorcycles, houses, etc. The auspicious period continues throughout the day and lasts until 7:49 AM on April 20

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: The festival of Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated in several parts of India on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 10:49 AM on April 19 this year and will remain valid until 7:49 AM on April 20. Therefore, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on April 19. On this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, people engage in shopping along with holy bathing, charity, fasting, and pooja.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered highly auspicious to purchase gold, silver, jewelry, new cars, motorcycles, houses, etc. Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring financial prosperity and growth. It is also popularly known as Akha Teej.

Here are some of the key details:

On Akshaya Tritiya, the Abhijit Muhurat (the most auspicious time of the day) will be from 11:55 AM to 12:46 PM.

People can perform any auspicious activity during this period.

It is important to note that there is actually no need to look for a specific Muhurat on Akshaya Tritiya

The entire entire day on Akshaya Tritiya is considered self-auspicious (Swayam Siddha Muhurat), also known as an Abujh Muhurat

Abujh Muhurat means any time during the day is शुभ for starting new ventures or making purchases.

On Akshaya Tritiya, April 19, the festival will begin at 10:49 AM.

From 10.49 AM, people can start purchasing gold, silver, jewelry, cars, motorcycles, houses, etc. The auspicious period continues throughout the day and lasts until 7:49 AM on April 20. This means that on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, people will get more than 19 hours of auspicious time to make purchases like gold and silver.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Shubh Choghadiya Muhurat

Daytime Choghadiya Muhurat:

Char (Normal) Muhurat: 07:29 AM to 09:06 AM

Labh (Profit) Muhurat: 09:06 AM to 10:43 AM

Amrit (Best) Muhurat: 10:43 AM to 12:20 PM

Shubh (Auspicious) Muhurat: 01:58 PM to 03:35 PM

Night Choghadiya Muhurat:

Shubh (Auspicious) Muhurat: 06:49 PM to 08:12 PM

Amrit (Best) Muhurat: 08:12 PM to 09:35 PM

Char (Normal) Muhurat: 09:35 PM to 10:57 PM

Labh (Profit) Muhurat: 01:43 AM to 03:05 AM

Shubh (Auspicious) Muhurat: April 20, 04:28 AM to 05:51 AM

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days (Abujh Muhurat) for purchasing new items. On this day, new beginnings can be made at any time without the need to strictly follow a specific muhurat.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.