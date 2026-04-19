Home

Business

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Rate Live: Gold prices to rise on Akshaya Tritiya? Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur

live

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Rate Live: Gold prices to rise on Akshaya Tritiya? Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Rate Live: The day carries immense mythological and spiritual importance. It is believed to mark the transition between Satya Yuga and Treta Yuga and is also associated with the birth of Lord Parashurama.

Gold, Silver Rate Today April 19 LIVE: Gold prices crashes or rebounds? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

New Delhi: Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most sacred occasions in Hindu tradition. This festival symbolises prosperity and success. Observed during the Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakh month, this day is believed to bring “akshaya” or never-diminishing rewards. From gold purchases to new beginnings, the festival is deeply associated with growth, fortune, and spiritual merit.According to the latest data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, gold prices stood at Rs 1,51,655 per 10 grams at Friday’s market close.

Here are some of the key details:

On Akshaya Tritiya, the Abhijit Muhurat (the most auspicious time of the day) will be from 11:55 AM to 12:46 PM.

People can perform any auspicious activity during this period.

It is important to note that there is actually no need to look for a specific Muhurat on Akshaya Tritiya

The entire entire day on Akshaya Tritiya is considered self-auspicious (Swayam Siddha Muhurat), also known as an Abujh Muhurat

Abujh Muhurat means any time during the day is शुभ for starting new ventures or making purchases.

On Akshaya Tritiya, April 19, the festival will begin at 10:49 AM.

From 10.49 AM, people can start purchasing gold, silver, jewelry, cars, motorcycles, houses, etc. The auspicious period continues throughout the day and lasts until 7:49 AM on April 20.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Shubh Choghadiya Muhurat

Daytime Choghadiya Muhurat:

Char (Normal) Muhurat: 07:29 AM to 09:06 AM

Labh (Profit) Muhurat: 09:06 AM to 10:43 AM

Amrit (Best) Muhurat: 10:43 AM to 12:20 PM

Shubh (Auspicious) Muhurat: 01:58 PM to 03:35 PM

Night Choghadiya Muhurat:

Shubh (Auspicious) Muhurat: 06:49 PM to 08:12 PM

Amrit (Best) Muhurat: 08:12 PM to 09:35 PM

Char (Normal) Muhurat: 09:35 PM to 10:57 PM

Labh (Profit) Muhurat: 01:43 AM to 03:05 AM

Shubh (Auspicious) Muhurat: April 20, 04:28 AM to 05:51 AM

With markets shut over the weekend, this rate will remain unchanged on Saturday and Sunday. On the other hand, the futures price of 24-carat gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) increased by 0.95 per cent, or Rs 1,453, to Rs 1,54,605 ​​per 10 grams, whereas on the previous trading day it had closed at Rs 1,53,152 per 10 grams.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.