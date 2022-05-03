Akshaya Tritiya | New Delhi: In India, Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day to buy gold. It is considered lucky to start a new work or to make a new beginning on this day. By buying gold, it is believed, the person will bring in more luck and money. With changing times, the gold has expanded from physical form to digital form also. Now, you can even buy 24-carat 999.9 gold coins by sitting in the comfort of your home.Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Astrology Tips: How to Perform Rituals And What to do For Wealth And Prosperity

In Google Pay, all your gold transactions will be made through MMTC-PAMP. The record of all the transactions will be available in the Gold Locker.

How To Buy Gold via Google Pay?

Open Google Pay and tap new Enter “Gold Locker” in the search bar. Click on Gold Locker and click Buy. (The price that appears on the screen includes tax also. It stays locked for 5 minutes after you begin the purchase) Enter the amount of gold you want to buy, in INR and select Checkmark. Select your preferred payment method and proceed to pay. There is no upper limit to the quantity of gold you can buy through Google Pay. However, there is a daily limit of Rs 50,000.

How To Sell Gold via Google Pay?