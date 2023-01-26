Alarm Bells Ring As Rice, Atta & Several Other Essentials Touch Sky-High Prices

Home

As per the information available on the Department of Consumer Affairs website, the price of rice on 25 January 2023 stood at Rs 38.25 per kg as against Rs 35.74 per kg a year back

New Delhi: The prices of rice, wheat, atta, and several other daily-use essential food commodities have touched record highs in India. As the alarm bells went off, the government of India on Wednesday approved the sale of 30 lakh tonnes of wheat from its buffer stock in the open market to cool down prices of wheat and atta that have their highest in nearly a decade.

As per the information available on the Department of Consumer Affairs website, the price of rice on 25 January 2023 stood at Rs 38.25 per kg as against Rs 35.74 per kg a year back; the price of atta on 25 January 2023 stood at Rs 33.43 per kg as against Rs 28.24 per kg a year back; the price of tur/arhar dal on 25 January 2023 stood at Rs 111.95 per kg as against Rs 102.7 per kg yesterday.

Food Corporation of India (FCI), the state’s nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, had around 171.70 lakh tonnes of wheat as on January 1 in the buffer stock.

The government allows FCI to sell food grains, especially wheat and rice, at pre-determined prices in the open market from time to time to bulk consumers and private traders under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) policy. The purpose of this action is to boost the supply during the lean season and moderate the general open market prices.

Flour millers have been demanding from the government to offload wheat stocks from the FCI.

Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, said last week that, ““We are finding that there is an uptick in the prices of wheat and atta. We are aware of the issue. Various options are being explored by the government and very soon we will come up with our response.”

Mr Chopra had said that there’s comfortable stock of wheat and rice in the FCI godowns.

The Centre had banned wheat exports in May to control prices, after a slight fall in the domestic production and a sharp decline in the FCI’s procurement for the central pool.

India’s wheat production fell to 106.84 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) from 109.59 million tonnes in the previous year due to heat waves in a few growing states. The procurement fell sharply to 19 million tonnes this year from around 43 million tonnes last year. The area under coverage for wheat crop in the current rabi (winter-sown) season is slightly higher. The procurement of new wheat crop would commence from April 2023.

Sources have told PTI that the government will consider lifting the ban on wheat exports after harvesting of new crop.