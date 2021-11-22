Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has slashed excise duty on imported scotch whiskey by 50 per cent to bring its price on par with that in other states. “The excise duty on imported scotch whiskey has been brought down from 300 per cent to 150 per cent of the manufacturing cost,” a official told news agency PTI.Also Read - Kerala Missing Child Case: Anupama's Baby Brought Back From Andhra Pradesh, DNA Test to Follow

Thus a price of 1000 ml imported bottle, mostly scotch whiskey starting from minimum Rs 5,800 to maximum Rs 14,000, will at least reduce by 35 to 40%. The notification in this regard was issued on Thursday.

The duty reduction would help curb smuggling and illegal entry of scotch from other states and the sale of spurious liquor.

The Maharashtra government earns revenue of about Rs 100 crore from the sale of imported scotch annually. The revenue is expected to increase to Rs 250 crore as the sale is go up from one lakh bottles to 2.5 lakh bottles, the official said. The reduction in duty would also curb smuggling of scotch from other states and sale of spurious liquor.

The manufacturers will declare their revised cost within a few days. On that basis, the maximum retail prices (MRP) will be finalised.

During the three fiscals from 2016-17 to 2018-19, revenue from imported liquor was around Rs 200 crore. However, it was reduced to Rs 100 crore during 2019-20 and 2020-21 due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic and sudden jump in sales tax.

Delhi’s new liquor policy

Meanwhile, in Delhi, after remaining closed for a month and a half, all private liquor shops reopened on Wednesday. As per the new liquor policy, unlike old shops where customers had to stand out on roads and liquor was sold to them through a small window, the new shops will be walk-in.

With private shops reopening, the government has now completely exited the liquor sale business. While the total number of liquor vends – 849 – will remain the same as earlier, the shops have been redistributed to have an equal distribution across the city to discourage bootlegging.

The city has been divided into 32 zones comprising 280 wards. Each ward will have around 3 liquor vends.