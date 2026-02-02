Alcohol price hike: Rs 1000 bottles to become more expensive after Budget 2026 – Check Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad liquor rates

Home

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2026 in the lower house of the Parliament on Sunday, focusing on capital expenditure and sector incentives. The central government has reduced taxes on certain goods, while tobacco and alcohol rates have been hiked.

Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday for the fiscal year 2026–27. This year’s budget focuses on capital expenditure and incentives for crucial sectors. This was Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive budget speech in which she outlined three ‘kartavyas’ (duties) to expedite India’s economic progress. During her budget speech, the Finance Minister proposed multiple measures, including a capex hike, high-speed rail corridors, and medical hubs. FM Sitharaman also announced that the government has reduced taxes on several goods, while tobacco and alcohol rates have been hiked.

Here’s what has become cheaper or more expensive after the Union Budget 2026.

During her Budget speech, FM Sitharaman informed that the Centre has introduced several measures to reduce the prices for leather products, critical medications and seafood. To reduce the prices of these products, the government is going to extend policy support, enable duty-free imports and provide customs exemptions.

The prime focus of the central government is to promote domestic industries while reducing costs for consumers, producers and patients.

Liquor Price Comparison — 750 ml Whisky (Approx.)

City / Region Typical 750 ml Whisky Range Notes Delhi ~₹450 – ₹1,600 Delhi often has lower entry-level prices, e.g., basic 750 ml starting around ₹450 to ₹500 for common brands, with broader selection and competitive pricing due to excise policy differences. Noida (UP) ~₹450 – ₹900+ Similar to Ghaziabad, Noida’s 750 ml whiskies commonly fall in a mid range, sometimes extending higher for premium brands; local policies keep prices competitive with UP market. Ghaziabad (UP) ~₹450 – ₹900+ UP market including Ghaziabad generally has slightly higher or similar prices to Noida for everyday whisky bottles compared to Delhi, though UP excise adjustments have narrowed the gap.

Alcohol, Tobacco Price Hike

The central government has increased taxes on chewing tobacco and jarda-scented tobacco products by 60 percent. The TCS rate is on alcohol for human consumption has increased from 2 percent to 1 percent.

No. Item name 1 Personal use imported goods 2 17 drugs or medicines for cancer patients 3 Drugs, medicines and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) for 7 rare diseases 4 Leather items (footwear) 5 Textile garments 6 Seafood products 7 Overseas tour package 8 Lithium-ion cells for batteries 9 Solar glass 10 Critical minerals 11 Biogas-blended CNG 12 Aircraft manufacturing components 13 Microwave oven 14 Foreign education

What Gets Expensive After Budget 2026?

No. Item name 1 Alcohol 2 Cigarettes 3 Nuclear power project components 4 Minerals, iron ore, coal

Union Budget 2026: Top Highlights From FM Sitharaman’s Speech

During her Budget 2026 speech, the FM proposed interventions in six key sectors, including ramping up manufacturing in seven strategic and frontier sectors, reviving industrial sectors, motivating and creating champion MSMEs, giving a major push to infrastructure, ensuring long-term security and stability and promoting the development of city-based economic regions.

The Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj scheme was proposed in order to strengthen the Khadi handloom. “I propose to set up mega textile parks in challenge mode. I propose to launch the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative to strengthen Khadi and handloom,” FM said.

FM Sitharaman, during her budget scheme, proposed a National Fiber Scheme for self-sufficiency in the space.

Sitharaman proposed adding Rs 4,000 crore to Self Reliant India Fund in FY27 in order to support MSMEs.

The center will continue developing infrastructure in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. It is also planning to establish a high-level banking committee for Viksit Bharat. This will align the sector with India’s next phase of growth.

Sitharaman proposed seven high-speed corridors between major cities, terming them as growth connectors. The corridors will be made between Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Siliguri.

25 crore citizens have come out of multi-dimensional poverty

Centre proposes three new All India institute of Ayuveda.

The FM proposed a Rs 20,000 crore outlay over the next five years for Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technologies. This will support scaling up and wider end-use adoption.

She also announced the upgradation of AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing laboratories.

She also proposed support to 5 university townships in major industrial logistics centres.

Central government is planning to upgrade skills of 10,000 guides at 20 major tourist sites. FM proposed to develop ecologically sustainable trails in hilly states such as Himachal Pradesh, Utttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

Centre has proposed setting up girls hostel in every district.

Centre has proposed setting up of Self-Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts in order to support women entrepreneurship.

To improve access to mental healthcare in North India, FM proposed setting up of NIMHANS-2. She has also proposed to upgrade institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur.

Public capital expenditure has been raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for financial year 2026–27, up from Rs 11.2 lakh crore this year. This will help in infrastructure development.

Exemption of custom duty on 17 drugs and medicines.

Centre Proposed Khelo India Mission To Transform The Sports Sector:

• Integrated talent development pathway.

• Development of coaches and support staff so that athletes will get better coaching.

• Encourage competitions and leagues for healthy competition.

