New Delhi: People around the country are gearing up for the holiday season as the month of December is here. However, one needs to make sure their wallets don’t run out of cash as banks will remain closed for nine days this month.

Customers are advised to keep enough cash in hand to avoid facing a crunch during the festive season as even the ATMs are likely to run dry around the winter holidays. Just like every month, the bank will be shut on all public holidays in December. As a result, customers will have to adjust their bank-related work according to the dates mentioned on RBI’s holiday list.

Customers must also note that the central government holidays are applicable to all banks, public and private sector. However, the holiday dates may differ from bank to bank and there may also be additional state-wise bank holidays.

As per the official notification of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the December holiday list is inclusive of the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and they are exclusive of the public holidays in different states.

Here’s the full list of bank holidays in December:

December 1 – Sunday

December 8 – Sunday

December 14 – Second Saturday

December 15 – Sunday

December 22 – Sunday

December 25 – Christmas

December 26 – Boxing Day

December 28 – Fourth Saturday

December 29 – Sunday

For more details regarding individual state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective banks or go to their website and ask for the complete list. Meanwhile, it must also be noted that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.