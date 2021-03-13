New Delhi: The merger of public sectors banks (PSBs)- Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank, and Allahabad Bank–has already taken place. The customers of these banks should note that cheque books and passbooks of these banks will now become invalid from April 1, 2021. Also Read - Bank Union Strike: Banking Services To Be Hit For Next 4 Days But Here's How You Can Carry Basic Work

Important things to note:

1) While the existing cheque books of OBC, United Bank of India, Vijaya Bank, Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank and Dena Bank will become invalid from April 1. The customers of these banks can use their existing cheque books and passbook only till March 31.

2) The existing account number, IFSC, MICR code, branch address, cheque book, passbook will also undergo a change once the existing cheque books and passbooks become invalid.

3) The existing cheque book and passbook of Syndicate Bank and Canara Bank can be used till June 30, 2021.

4) Account holders can also get updates via SMS or email. All they have to do is update their mobile number, address, nominee details.

5) Also, don’t forget to update the new account details in various investment as well financial instruments including mutual funds, trading accounts, life insurance policy, FD / RD and PF account.

About the merger

Dena and Vijaya Bank had merged with Bank of Baroda on April 1, 2019. Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India were merged with Punjab National Bank (PNB). Syndicate Bank was merged with Canara Bank and Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank had merged with Union Bank of India. Allahabad Bank’s merger happened with Indian Bank.