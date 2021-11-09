New Delhi: Pensioners have been asked to remain alert regarding cyber crimes during submission of Digital Life Certificate (DLC), Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has stated. The nodal body has urged pensioners to follow a few guidelines. “Alert for Pensioners regarding Cyber Crimes during submission of Digital Life Certificate (DLC),” the nodal body tweeted.Also Read - China Delivers Largest, Most Advanced Warship to Pakistan: Report

Fraudsters may use Digital Life Certificates (DLC) submission as an excuse to commit Cyber Crimes, transferring funds from pension accounts to their own, according to Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DOPPW).

They may call with Pensioner’s personal details and ask for OTP for online updating of DLC, the DOPPW stated.

Pensioners must not share One-time password (OTP) with anyone. Apart from this, pensioners must coordinate with their Pension Disbursing Authority fo DLC submission, as per the DOPPW.

Every central government pension or family pensioner has to submit Annual Life Certificate in the month of November for further continuation of pension or family pension.

Pensioner or family pensioner can also provide Digital Life Certificate online through Aadhaar based biometric authentication system at https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/.