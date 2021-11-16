New Delhi: Cyber threat has become a familiar phrase in commoners’ lexicon but Quick Response (QR) Code scam is still a rare occurrence. However, with the exponential growth in QR code-based online payments, users must beware of fraudsters who may try to dupe them through fake QR. So, next time if you are scanning any QR code to either pay or receive money, you need to be careful about the potential hidden threat. It can cost you a hefty amount from your bank account.Also Read - I Don't See Any Reason Why Eoin Morgan Should Stop Playing: Jos Buttler

In a recent incident, a woman lost Rs 50,000 while scanning a QR code, as per a report on bgr.in.

What Happened?

The woman trying to sell furniture via online marketplace – OLX. The miscreant posing as a buyer approval to purchase other item and asked the woman to further discuss the deal and payment process on WhatsApp, the bgr.in report says.

Subsequently, the fraud sent a QR-code on WhatsApp while promising to pay the advance amount. An amount of Rs 10,000 and “Receive Money Check” were written over the QR-Code. After she had scanned the code, she was asked to enter the UPI pin. As soon as she entered the UPI Pin, Rs 50,000 was deducted from her bank account, the report says.

Users Need To Be Careful

India saw a whopping Rs 7.7 lakh crore (over USD 100 billion by value) digital transactions via unified payments interface (UPI) in October for the first time, according to latest data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), according to an IANS report.

With such huge rise in digital transactions, fraudsters will try to dupe many through fake QR codes. They may share UPI Code on social media or send fake payment requests with texts “Enter your UPI PIN to receive money.”, the report on bgr.in.

Users need to be careful while identifying QR Code and they must not scan unknown QR code. If they find anything suspicious, they need to inform respective bank authorities, the bgr.in report says.

In the month of October that saw record festive shopping across e-commerce platforms, digital payments witnessed 4.2 billion UPI transactions in total. In September, the NPCI recorded digital payments worth Rs 6.54 lakh crore via 3.65 billion UPI transactions, the IANS report says.