Alert taxpayers: Why Income Tax department may not extend filing deadline after July 31? All details

Unlike past years of software delays, early form rollouts and stable portal operations mean taxpayers have no excuse to wait for an ITR deadline extension.

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Indian Tax Department

ITR 2026: A sluggish start to the tax-filing season has triggered a wave of wishful thinking among taxpayers. With the July 31 deadline looming, barely 1.97 crore returns have been filed for AY 2026-27, a mere fraction of the 7-crore mark hit in previous years. However, while this slow movement has fueled rumors of a deadline extension, tax professionals are issuing a swift reality check: do not count on a grace period, and get your paperwork sorted now.

What has Income Tax Department said on July 31 deadline?

As per the recent date by the Income Tax Department, more than 1.97 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed so far for the assessment year (AY) 2026-27. The department has also said that more than 10 lakh returns were filed on Friday alone. Moreover, the Income Tax Department has urged eligible taxpayers who are yet to file their returns to complete the process before the July 31 deadline to avoid a last-minute rush.

The hesitation is risky because the government’s justification for past extensions simply doesn’t exist this year. Previously, bureaucratic delays in releasing ITR forms and e-filing utilities forced the state’s hand.

Why an ITR Deadline Extension is highly unlikely this year?

Unlike last year’s eleventh-hour reprieve, taxpayers shouldn’t count on a deadline extension this time around. Here is why the government is expected to stick to its original schedule:

No Launch Delays: Last year’s extension was a direct response to major delays in releasing official ITR forms and online filing utilities. This year, the tax department rolled out these tools on schedule.

Ample Preparation Time: Because the necessary software and forms have been live and fully functional for months, taxpayers have had a wide, uninterrupted window to complete their filings.

Also read: Govt hikes windfall tax on petrol, cuts levy on diesel, ATF exports from July 1; no change in domestic fuel tax

In May, the I-T Department enabled the filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the financial year 2025-26 (assessment year 2026-27) with the release of Excel utilities for ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms on e-filing portal, saying that taxpayers can now access both the Excel utility and online filing options for the two forms.

(With inputs from agencies)