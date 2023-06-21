Home

Jack Ma, the Chinese business magnate and founder of Alibaba Group has completed a full circle -- he started off his career as an English teacher before he became one of China's most successful business figures.

New Delhi: We have heard stories of teachers turning into entrepreneurs and then billionaires. However, not many have returned to the same profession. Jack Ma, the Chinese business magnate and founder of Alibaba Group has completed a full circle — he started off his career as an English teacher before he became one of China’s most successful business figures. He has once again taken the avatar of a teacher, a visiting professor to be specific, at the University of Tokyo.

Jack Ma was the richest man in Asia in 2022, after which Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani dethroned him.

Early Life

Jack Ma was born in Hangzhou, Zhejiang on 10 September 1964. He had a passion for studying English literature since childhood. In 1988, Ma graduated with a BA in English after which he worked as an English teacher at Hangzhou Dianzi University. Jack Ma also reportedly tried applying to Harvard several times but was rejected.

Ma had faced rejection several times in his life. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Jack Ma said that he failed thrice in an examination for young people to go to the university. He also said that he had applied for 30 jobs and got rejected.

“There’s an examination for young people to go to university. I failed it three times. I failed a lot. So I applied to 30 different jobs and got rejected. I went for a job with the police; they said, “You’re no good.” I even went to KFC when it came to my city. Twenty-four people went for the job. Twenty-three were accepted. I was the only guy (who didn’t get a job)”, Jack Ma told Bloomberg News.

Building Business

In the 1990s, after a trip to the United States, Jack Ma began experimenting with internet-related projects. In a later interview to the CNN, Ma said that the first time he used the internet, he sensed that the technology would revolutionalise China and the world.

After reaching mainland China, Ma succeeded in persuading some of his friends to lend him $60,000. He started Alibaba using that money in 1999, and the rest is history!

In 2005, Alibaba acquired Yahoo China, a deal that boosted its international standing. In return, Yahoo took 40 per cent of Alibaba’s shares and got 35 per cent of voting rights in the company, as per China Daily.

Alibaba raised $21.8 billion through initial public offering in New York — which is the second largest IPO to date, only behind Saudi Aramco ($25.6 billion).

Ant Group was formally established in October 2014, however, it traces its origins back to Alipay, which was launched in 2004.

The Fall

In 2020, Ant Group made an attempt to launch a $34 billion IPO, but it was pulled by the authorities days just days before the event. The action was taken by the Chinese authorities reportedly because Jack Ma had publicly criticised regulators and accused them of hindering growth.

Jack Ma was “missing” from the public for long time since October 2020. CNBC had reported quoting a source that Ma was deliberately lying low, and was not missing.

In December 2020, Chinese regulators launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba, and in the same month, China told Ant Group to limit its ambitions and focus on payment services instead of insurance or wealth management.

In January 2023, Ant Group said that its founder, Jack Ma, will relinquish control of the company.

New Avatar

Jack Ma has given his first lecture as a visiting professor to the University of Tokyo. He taught students at a special two-hour seminar on the evening of June 12, about management philosophy and how they can achieve success, said a statement by the University of Tokyo on Friday.

Students across Japan, China, India, Malaysia and other countries attended Ma’s talk which was based on “his rich experience and pioneering knowledge of entrepreneurship and innovation,” the statement added.

As per a profile page of Jack Ma at the University of Tokyo, he became a professor on May 1, and his period of stay is until October 31.

As per Business Insider, Ma returned to China after the seminar, and attended a math event organized by Alibaba’s research team in Hangzhou on Saturday. He also had a chat with the finalists of a global math competition held by the academy, which he initiated in 2018, and discussed how the competition will “continue to innovate and bring new fun” to people who love mathematics.

