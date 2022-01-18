New Delhi: Alkosign IPO will open for applications today, on January 18, 2022. The company aims to raise Rs 12.5 crore from the public issue, according to data on bseindia.com. The company booked a profit of Rs 6.62 crore in the financial year ending March 31, 2021. Also, it aims to utilise the money raised towards the repayment of the company’s borrowings and for funding the working capital requirements. The applications will close on January 21, 2022.Also Read - Sensex Falls Below 61,200, Nifty Near 18,300. Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands Hits Upper Circuit

Alkosign IPO: Check Share Price, Face Value, Other Details Here

Alkosign IPO Face Value : The face value of each share is Rs 10

Alkosign IPO Share Price : The IPO share price has been fixed at Rs 45 per equity share for the purpose of application.

Alkosign IPO Lot Size : One lot of the IPO consists of 3,000 shares. The value of one lot comes out to be Rs 1,35,000.

Alkosign IPO Maximum Bid : A retail investor can bid for a maximum of one lot in the IPO.

Alkosign IPO Allotment Date : The allotment of the shares will take place on January 27, 2022. Refunds will be initiated on January 28, 2022.

Alkosign IPO Listing Date: The shares will list on the share market on February 1, 2022.

Alkosign IPO: How To Apply

The investors can go to the following and download the application form for the IPO. They can also check other details like subscription status and share price here.

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/publicIssues/DisplayIPO.aspx?id=2545&type=FPO&idtype=1&status=L&IPONo=5648&startdt=18/Jan/2022 Also Read - Income Tax Return: Making Money From Stock Market? Here’s How to Declare it in ITR Filing