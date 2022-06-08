New Delhi: The employees of public sector banks on Wednesday have threatened to go on a full-day strike on June 27 to press for issues related to pension and the demand for five-days-a-week work. The bank bandh has been called by the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions including All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: Who Is Calling It and Why

Their collective demands included updation and revision of pension for all pensioners and doing away with the national pension scheme and restore old pension scheme for all bank employees, AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said after the meeting of UFBU. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: PM Modi Asks States to Leverage Centralised Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal

Giving details to news agency PTI, AIBOC General Secretary Soumya Dutta said that about 7 lakh workers across the country would participate in the strike, if the government and management of banks are insensitive to the unions’ demands. Banking operation may be impacted if the strike materalises. Also Read - Kerala High Court Bars Govt Employees From Participating in Strike