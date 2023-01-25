Home

2-day Bank Strike From Jan 30: Final Decision to be Taken on Jan 27, Banking Services to be Affected

All India Bank Strike Latest Update: The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) on Wednesday said the status of the two-day strike announced by the bank unions will be known on January 27 when another round of conciliation meeting between the unions and the management will be held.

“The strike call for January 30 and 31 stands. At the conciliation meeting held by Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner in Mumbai on Tuesday, no concrete assurance on resolution of our demands emerged. On the other hand, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) said it was ready to hold discussion with the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) within 15 days,” C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) told IANS.

According to AIBEA, the next round of conciliation meeting is posted on January 27 and as such the strike call stands.

The strike if it happens will be ahead of the Union budget to be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The UFBU is an umbrella body of several bank unions which had earlier decided to go on strike to press their various demands.

List of demands:

The all India bank strike has been called to press for the following demands: five days banking, updation of pension, residual issues, scrapping of National Pension System (NPS), immediate starting of negotiation on charter of demands for wage revision, and adequate recruitment in all cadres.

Banking services likely to be affected

The State Bank of India (SBI) has said that the banking services may be impacted due to the two-day all-India strike called by the Union Forum of Bank Unions on January 30-31.

“We have been advised by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a notice of strike, informing that the members of the constituent Unions of UFBU viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC propose to go on a nationwide bank strike on 30th and 31st January, 2023 in support of their demands,” SBI informed the stock exchanges.

However, the SBI said it has made necessary arrangements for the continuance of normal functioning of work at its branches. The bank suggested that an impact in the routine work could be possible due to the strike call.