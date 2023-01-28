Home

Business

Bank Strike Latest Update: SBI Says Banking Services Likely to Be Affected Next Week. Details Here

Bank Strike Latest Update: SBI Says Banking Services Likely to Be Affected Next Week. Details Here

All India Bank Strike Latest Update: The SBI said its normal services across branches are likely to be impacted due to the strike from January 30 to 31.

All India Bank Strike Latest Update

All India Bank Strike Latest Update: Bank customers who are planning to visit nearby banks for any bank-related works, they need to plan accordingly as banking services are likely to be affected on January 30 ad 31 due to All India Bank strike. In a notification, the State Bank of India (SBI) cautioned its customers , saying the banking services will be impacted due to a two-day strike next week.

The SBI said its normal services across branches are likely to be impacted due to the strike from January 30 to January 31.

The bank further said necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that services run normally across its branches and offices during the course of the strike.

“We have been advised by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a notice of strike, informing that the members of the constituent Unions of UFBU viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC propose to go on a nationwide bank strike on 30th and 31st January 2023, in support of their demands,” the SBI said in a statement.

The development comes as bank employees are planning to go on a two-day all-India strike, starting January 30, called by the Union Forum of Bank Unions (UFBI). The association said there will be another round of conciliation meeting with the unions, only then the exact status of the strike would be known.

The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) had on Monday said the strike call for January 30 and 31 stands. The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), however, said it was ready to hold discussion with the UFBU within 15 days.

The bank unions demanded that the government should fill vacant posts, which they say is around two lakh. They also want the government to settle some other residual issues.

Some of their other demands include five-day banking, updation of pension, and recruitment of people in all cadres.