New Delhi: Amidst mixed global cues, share markets in India plunged over 800 points in early trade on Friday, February 11, 2022. The 50 share index, Nifty50, fell below 17,400. All the shares except Tata Steel and Mahindra and Mahindra were in the red with Infosys being the top loser as of 10 AM, according to data on bseindia.com and nseindia.com.

The US markets too closed in the red on Thursday with Dow Jones falling over 500 points and Nasdaq plunging 300 points. The latest inflation data in the USA showed the inflation rates to be 7.5 per cent, the worst in the last 40 years. The 10-year bond yields, on the other hand, rose to above 2 per cent for the first time since 2019, according to a report by CNN.

In Indian share markets, the bears took over as the fears of a hawkish policy stance by the Federal Reserve grew. According to a report by Economic Times, the Fed may hike the interest rates as high as 100 basis points by July 2022.

IT Worst Performer

The IT stocks in Indian share markets were showing the poorest performance with Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree falling the most. Big shares like Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were all showing weak performance.

The shares of Wipro were down 2.5 per cent at Rs 559 and TCS was trading 1.8 per cent lower at Rs 3,702 per equity share. On BSE, Infosys shares were down over 2.5 per cent and were trading at Rs 1,720.

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the interest rates unchanged amidst rising geopolitical conflicts and higher crude oil prices. The central bank maintained an ‘accommodative’ stance in the policy announcement on Thursday.