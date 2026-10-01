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All Saturdays declared bank holiday? PIB fact check responds to viral SBI, public sector banks claim

A fake government notification claiming that all public sector banks, including SBI, will remain closed every Saturday is circulating on social media. PIB Fact Check has debunked the claim.

Edited By: Analiza Pathak
Published: October 1, 2026, 2:41 PM IST
banks closed
All Saturdays declared bank holiday? PIB fact check responds to viral SBI, public sector banks claim | Image: AI

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has dismissed as fake a government gazette notification circulating on social media that claims all public sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will remain closed every Saturday. In a post on X, PIB Fact Check said the Finance Ministry’s Department of Financial Services has not issued any such notification.

The agency clarified that the document being shared online is fake and should not be treated as an official government order.

Read more: Bank Holidays: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, Axis Bank to remain closed for 3 days next week

The viral document reportedly claims that the Central Government has declared every Saturday a public holiday for public sector banks. However, PIB said there is no Finance Ministry notification announcing such a decision.

PIB Fact Check also urged people to avoid forwarding unverified government-related documents on social media. It advised citizens to check official sources before believing or sharing such information.

The fact check team also advised people to contact the PIB Fact Check team through WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 or email, factcheck@pib.gov.in, to report suspicious claims.

The clarification comes amid discussions around bank holidays and a proposed nationwide strike by bank employees. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) had earlier deferred a three-day nationwide bank strike after holding talks with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

According to the bank unions, representatives of the IBA and UFBU met on Sunday and agreed to defer the proposed strike following discussions.

For now, the viral claim that every Saturday will be a public holiday for all public sector banks is false, according to PIB Fact Check.

What does the RBI rule say about Saturday bank holidays?

In India, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The RBI’s holiday framework states that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe these two Saturdays as public holidays.

The first, third and fifth Saturdays are generally working days for bank branches, unless a particular Saturday is separately declared a holiday under the RBI’s holiday calendar. RBI’s own office information also describes working Saturdays as Saturdays other than the second and fourth Saturdays.

So, the viral claim that all Saturdays will now be holidays for public sector banks, including SBI, is not part of the existing RBI rule.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Analiza is a digital journalist with over 13 years of experience in news media, specialising in national and international affairs, breaking news and live coverage. She is currently a Chief Sub-Editor ... Read More

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