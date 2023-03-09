Home

All Share-Backed Loans Prepaid, Adani Tells Investors In London: Report

Adani Group has been holding roadshows worldwide including London, Dubai, and several cities in the US, in an attempt to reassure investors that the group's finances are under control.

New Delhi: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his family have prepaid all borrowings backed by Adani Group’s shares, senior executives told investors at a meeting in London, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people who attended the meeting.

Adani Group has been holding roadshows worldwide including London, Dubai, and several cities in the US, in an attempt to reassure investors that the group’s finances are under control. Adani group management, including group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh, will attend the road shows which will run between March 7 to March 15, as per Reuters.

Another Bloomberg report earlier in the day said the Adani group has repaid a $500 million bridge loan that was due Thursday.

The embattled Indian conglomerate is trying to rebuild investor confidence by repaying and pre-paying loans. At its lowest, Adani Group companies lost over a combined $145 billion, even though the last few trading days witnessed a rise in the share prices of listed companies.

Hindenburg Research published its report on 24 January 2023 accusing Adani Group of stock manipulation, improper use of offshore tax havens and flagged “substantial” debt levels. The US-based short seller said 38 firms connected to Gautam Adani’s brother Vinod Adani were domiciled in Mauritius. And some of these firms were used to reroute money from India that was then used to buy shares in the group, and inflate their stock prices.

