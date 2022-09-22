New Delhi: All SpiceJet flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad have been rescheduled due to bad weather conditions. The arrival and departures of SpiceJet flights at Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad airports have been affected due to heavy rainfall in the three cities.Also Read - 7 Children Killed, Several Injured in Separate Wall Collapse Incidents Due to Heavy Rains

In separate announcements, SpiceJet took to Twitter and said, “Due to bad weather (Heavy Rainfall) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.” Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Gives BIG Update on IPL 2023 Format

“Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via our website http://book.spicejet.com/FlightStatus.aspx,” SpiceJet said in another statement. Also Read - Rear Seat Belt Alarms Now Mandatory In India, Indian Road Ministry Issues Draft Rules | Watch Video

“Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Hyderabad (HYD), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via our website https://t.co/VkU7yLB2ny. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 22, 2022

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Hyderabad (HYD), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 22, 2022