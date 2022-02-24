Moscow: All trading has been suspended in Moscow Stock Exchange hours after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to ‘consequences they have never seen’. He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine a claim the US had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion. In a televised address, Putin accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees.Also Read - Powerful Explosions In Kyiv, Other Cities After Putin Declares War On Ukraine | VIDEO