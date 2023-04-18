Home

Business

All You Need To Know About ‘Wheels On Web’, Toyota’s First-Ever B2C Online Platform, For Bangaloreans

All You Need To Know About ‘Wheels On Web’, Toyota’s First-Ever B2C Online Platform, For Bangaloreans

Toyota’s Wheels on Web also enables customers to trade-off his/her existing car. They can also choose easy and multiple finance options through selected financial institutions. In addition, they can pay the booking amount/full payment or downpayment online.

All You Need To Know About 'Wheels On Web', Toyota's First-Ever B2C Online Platform, For Bangaloreans (Image: Toyota Kirloskar)

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on April 14 announced the launch of ‘Wheels on Web’, an online retail sales platform for Bengaluru region. The platform offers a seamless virtual experience to the customers by enabling them to book, purchase and get delivery of their preferred Toyota models at the comfort of their homes.

The customers can also get real-time information of the status of their booked Toyota product, to augment credibility, transparency, and confidence among the patrons.

You may like to read

Best Features Of Toyota ‘Wheels On Web’ Platform

Offers a complete virtual experience – Customer can now book, buy and enjoy the vehicle delivery at the comfort of their home

Provides digital viewing of the car exteriors, interiors, colour, and variants

Select a host of value-added services – Accessories, Service Packages and Extended Warranty

Customers can even trade-off his / her existing car – offers online evaluation where one can opt for physical car evaluation at the comfort of their home

Customers can choose easy and multiple finance options through selected financial institutions

Multiple payment options via a secured Payment Gateway

Booking amount / full payment OR down payment can be made completely online

Auto Communication via WhatsApp and E-mail at every stage from Booking to Delivery

Individual log-in / account access to check the status of booking details

Toyota’s Wheels on Web also enables customers to trade-off his/her existing car. They can also choose easy and multiple finance options through selected financial institutions. In addition, they can pay the booking amount/full payment or down payment online.

Toyota customers will receive auto communication via WhatsApp and e-mail at every stage from booking to delivery. Further, they can also check the status of booking details via individual login or account access.

Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said “In line with our core philosophy of ‘Customer First’, we are continuously striving to deliver ever-better services to the consumers. We believe that our newly launched ‘WOW’ (Wheels on Web), online retail platform, will revolutionize the car buying experience in India.”

“Our objective here is to provide value-added services to enable convenient car purchasing processes, facilitating end-to-end transaction including secured online payments as a one-stop-shop. With the availability of our varied models on this platform, we are confident of meeting the growing needs of the consumers at large,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.